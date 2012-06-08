Universal has not offered any concrete concessions in EMI deal -source

ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 (Reuters) - Universal Music has not offered any concrete concessions to EU antitrust regulators to try to secure approval for its deal to buy the recorded music division of EMI, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.

“Universal hasn’t offered any concrete concessions,” said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

A senior EU Commission official said earlier on Friday that regulators were preparing to list their concerns about the deal, which could put pressure on Universal to offer remedies in order to get the takeover cleared.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia also pointed to the risks of the combined group’s market power on Friday.

Commission regulators have been conducting a full-scale investigation into the bid by Universal, which is owned by Vivendi, citing concerns about the combined group’s potential high market share and increased market power.