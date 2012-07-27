FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Universal makes concessions to EU regulators for EMI deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Universal Music Group has submitted concessions to EU antitrust regulators in a bid to get approval for its planned $1.9 billion buy of an EMI unit, the European Commission said on Friday.

“I can confirm that Universal submitted concessions today,” EU competition policy spokesman Antoine Colombani said. He declined to give details of the concessions.

The Commission, which acts as competition watchdog in the 27-member European Union, also extended its deadline for a decision on the case to Sept. 27 from Sept. 6.

