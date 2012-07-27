FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Universal says concessions on EMI deal allay EU concerns
July 27, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Universal says concessions on EMI deal allay EU concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Universal Music Group said on Friday that concessions offered to EU antitrust regulators should allay concerns that its planned $1.9 billion buy of an EMI unit would hurt competition.

“We believe the package fully addresses the Commission’s concerns and follows our constructive discussions with regulators, independent labels and competitors,” Universal said in a statement.

“We look forward to working further with the Commission and are confident of receiving clearance.”

