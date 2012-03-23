FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU opens investigation into Universal, EMI deal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 6 years ago

EU opens investigation into Universal, EMI deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Friday into a bid by Vivendi’s Universal Music to buy EMI’s recorded music unit, saying the proposed deal could reduce competition to the detriment of consumers.

The move had been expected. Universal decided not to offer concessions to the EU watchdog during its preliminary assessment of the deal, but would consider doing so in the second phase of the review, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

“The Commission needs to make sure that consumers continue to have access to a wide variety of music in different physical and digital formats at competitive conditions,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The European Commission said it would now decide by August 8 whether to clear or block the deal, extending the March 23 deadline.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.