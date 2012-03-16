FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal unlikely to make EU concessions for now in EMI deal
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 6 years ago

Universal unlikely to make EU concessions for now in EMI deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Universal Music is not expected to offer concessions to EU antitrust regulators assessing its bid for EMI’s recorded music unit, a person familiar with the matter said, a move that will trigger a lengthy investigation of the deal.

“Universal is not likely to offer remedies in phase 1, but is likely to do so in phase 2,” said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Friday is the last day for Universal to offer concessions to European Commission regulators, who are scheduled to decide whether to clear the $1.9 billion deal by March 23.

An extended probe could take up to four months.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.