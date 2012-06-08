FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators prepare objections to Universal/EMI bid -source
June 8, 2012 / 8:40 AM / in 5 years

EU regulators prepare objections to Universal/EMI bid -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST GALLEN, Switzerland, June 8 (Reuters) - EU regulators are preparing a list of concerns about Universal Music’s plan to buy the recorded music division of EMI, a senior EU Commission official said on Friday, putting pressure on Universal to offer concessions to get the deal cleared.

EU antitrust officials will formally lay out their concerns in a charge sheet known as a “statement of objections”.

“The next step is a statement of objections. We are now preparing a statement of objections,” the official told reporters. He declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Commission regulators have been conducting a full-scale investigation into the bid by Universal, which is owned by Vivendi, citing concerns about the combined group’s potential high market share and increased market power.

The regulators have asked rivals and consumer groups if the Universal deal would result in higher prices and also shut out competitors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
