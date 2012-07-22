FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Universal looks to bypass rivals in EMI sale-FT
July 23, 2012 / 1:03 AM / 5 years ago

Universal looks to bypass rivals in EMI sale-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Vivendi’s Universal Music Group plans to sell three music labels belonging to takeover target EMI to independent labels rather than its closest competitors, the Financial Times reported.

Universal wants to shut out its closest competitors, Sony Music and Warner Music, from the bidding process for the assets and is instead courting independent labels, music publishers, private equity groups and wealthy individuals, the business newspaper said.

Universal is offering the sale in a bid to ease EU regulators concerns about the $1.9 billion deal.

The music group was trying over the weekend to agree on a package of concessions with European Union competition regulators, which wants to circulate the proposals this week, according to the article.

Regulators have warned Universal that its plan to buy EMI’s recorded music business will significantly impede competition, signaling a possible veto unless it offers major concessions.

