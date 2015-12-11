FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Eastern Media to sell TV station stake to Dan Mintz
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's Eastern Media to sell TV station stake to Dan Mintz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Eastern Media International Corp said on Friday it will sell its 21.32 percent stake in Eastern Broadcasting Corp (EBC) to U.S. filmmaker Dan Mintz for T$3.9 billion ($118.96 million), joining Carlyle Group in exiting the investment.

The move by EBC’s second-biggest stakeholder comes after the co-executive producer of Hollywood action movie ‘Iron Man 3’ said last month it had agreed to buy Carlyle’s 61 percent stake.

The proposed sales by Eastern Media and Carlyle are subject to Taiwan regulatory approval.

$1 = 32.7850 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.