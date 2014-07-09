BRIEF-Emira Property Fund to buy 8 assets in Western Cape and Gauteng

July 9 (Reuters) - Emira Property Fund :

* Emira has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a diversified property portfolio situated in Western Cape and Gauteng

* Portfolio consists of eight quality assets comprising 48 pct retail, 37 pct office, and 15 pct industrial

* Average value per property of R104 million is in excess of current average value of properties in Emira portfolio, which was R69 million as at Dec 31, 2013

* Acquisitions are expected to be yield neutral in first year and yield enhancing thereafter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: