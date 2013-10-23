FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net profit jumps 47 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q3 net profit jumps 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a 47 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations, because of an increase in net interest income and lower provisions.

The bank posted a net profit of 920 million dirhams ($251 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 626 million dirhams a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average third-quarter profit of 772 million dirhams. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.