REFILE-UAE to settle citizens' defaulted loans, up to $1.4 mln
May 20, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-UAE to settle citizens' defaulted loans, up to $1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix date)

DUBAI, May 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will settle defaulted loans owed by its citizens, up to 5 million dirhams ($1.36 million) each, state news agency WAM said on Sunday, in the second such move by the government this year.

The order from UAE president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan, will also extend to those who are in jail, pending trial, or convicted over their outstanding debt. Citizens who agreed installment payments with the courts will also see their debt paid.

In January, Sheikh Khalifa made a similar order covering 2 billion dirhams of debt owed by citizens. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)

