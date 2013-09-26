Abu Dhabi firm Agthia's CEO to step down

ABU DHABI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi listed food and beverage firm Agthia Group, whose main shareholder Senaat could launch an initial public offering this year, said on Thursday its chief executive will step down by the end of 2013 to pursue new opportunities.

Ilias Assimakopoulos leaves after eight years but will join the company board in 2014, a statement from Agthia said. The firm said it would name a new chief executive “in due course”.

Agthia is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s General Holding Corporation (Senaat) which plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this year, sources told Reuters in May [ID: nL6N0E410X] (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)