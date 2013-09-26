FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi firm Agthia's CEO to step down
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi firm Agthia's CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi listed food and beverage firm Agthia Group, whose main shareholder Senaat could launch an initial public offering this year, said on Thursday its chief executive will step down by the end of 2013 to pursue new opportunities.

Ilias Assimakopoulos leaves after eight years but will join the company board in 2014, a statement from Agthia said. The firm said it would name a new chief executive “in due course”.

Agthia is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi’s General Holding Corporation (Senaat) which plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this year, sources told Reuters in May [ID: nL6N0E410X] (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.