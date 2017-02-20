FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
TABLE-Abu Dhabi January inflation rises to 1.8 pct on housing, utilities
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 20, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Abu Dhabi January inflation rises to 1.8 pct on housing, utilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released
the following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate. 

ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION      01/17     12/16     01/16     
pct change month/month             0.4      -0.5      -0.7 
pct change year/year               1.8       0.8       3.2
    
    NOTE. Housing and utility prices, which account for 31.2
percent of the basket, rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier in
January while food and beverage prices, which account for 12.3
percent, increased 0.8 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Richard Lough)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.