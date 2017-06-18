June 18 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following May consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 05/17 04/17 05/16 pct change month/month -0.1 -0.4 0.3 pct change year/year 2.0 2.4 2.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in May. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)