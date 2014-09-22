FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi bourse in talks with four firms on IPOs, two this year - CEO
September 22, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

Abu Dhabi bourse in talks with four firms on IPOs, two this year - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) is in discussions with four companies about listing on the bourse, with two potentially happening before the end of the year, ADX Chief Executive Rashed al-Baloush said on Monday.

He did not say which companies the bourse was in talks with. He made the comments to reporters on the sidelines of an investment event in Dubai.

Baloushi added that, in general, the exchange was focussing on attracting firms from four sectors of the economy - retail, education, healthcare and petrochemicals - as these were under-represented on the bourse. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Susan Thomas)

