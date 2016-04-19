FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - An Abu Dhabi firm will build a $1 billion theme park with U.S. entertainment company Warner Bros. in the emirate, Miral Asset Management said on Tuesday, competing for tourist dollars with neighbouring Dubai.

Miral said Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi would open in 2018, featuring a Warner Bros.-branded hotel as well as rides linked to the U.S. company’s comic and cartoon characters, such as Batman and Bugs Bunny.

Miral said it expected to invest $1 billion in the park while Warner Bros., a Time Warner Inc company, would provide expertise.

Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.