Abu Dhabi to build $1 billion Warner Bros. theme park

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - An Abu Dhabi firm will build a $1 billion theme park with U.S. entertainment company Warner Bros. in the emirate, Miral Asset Management said on Tuesday, competing for tourist dollars with neighbouring Dubai.

Miral said Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi would open in 2018, featuring a Warner Bros.-branded hotel as well as rides linked to the U.S. company’s comic and cartoon characters, such as Batman and Bugs Bunny.

Miral said it expected to invest $1 billion in the park while Warner Bros., a Time Warner Inc company, would provide expertise.