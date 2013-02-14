FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE lender ADCB to kick off bond roadshows Feb. 18
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 14, 2013 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

UAE lender ADCB to kick off bond roadshows Feb. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest lender by market value, plans to begin investor meetings ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond on Feb. 18, arranging banks said on Thursday.

The UAE lender said earlier this week it had mandated lead arrangers for the issue, which would be benchmark-sized, understood to mean at least $500 million.

Roadshows, which begin in Geneva, Switzerland, will also take place in London and Hong Kong, before concluding in Singapore on Feb 25, according to the roadshow schedule seen by Reuters.

The deal, which is subject to market conditions, may include senior and subordinated tranches, the lender said.

ADCB has picked itself, Barclays, JP Morgan Chase , ING, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS as lead managers and bookrunners for the possible deal. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.