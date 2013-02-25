FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE lender ADCB sets early price talk for 2-part bond sale
#Credit Markets
February 25, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

UAE lender ADCB sets early price talk for 2-part bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has released early price guidance for a two-part bond offering, arranging banks said on Monday, with final pricing expected this week.

Guidance for a benchmark-sized 5-year senior unsecured bond was issued at 180 basis points over midswaps, while early price talk for a benchmark 10-year subordinated Tier 2 issue was released in the high 200 bps over midswaps area.

Benchmark-sized is typically understood to mean at least $500 million.

The bank has picked itself, Barclays Plc, ING , JP Morgan Chase & Co, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and RBS as joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

