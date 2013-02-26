FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT - ADCB tightens guidance to MS+175a on 5-yr, MS+275a on 10-yr
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

RPT - ADCB tightens guidance to MS+175a on 5-yr, MS+275a on 10-yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MILAN, Feb 25 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has refined guidance on its senior/subordinated dual-tranche offering.

The lender has tightened guidance on its five-year senior note to 175 bps area over midswaps from the initial 180 bps area over and set guidance of 275 bps area over midswaps for its 10-year Tier 2 tranche from early indications of high 200s over.

ADCB’s senior ratings are A from S&P and A+ from Fitch. The sub note is likely to have an A-/A rating. Both notes will be of benchmark size and the deal will be this week’s business. ADCB, Barclays, ING, JP Morgan, NBAD and RBS are the leads. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
