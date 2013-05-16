FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IFR-MANDATE: ADCB names Barc/RBS for CHF150m+ 10NC5 LT2
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013

IFR-MANDATE: ADCB names Barc/RBS for CHF150m+ 10NC5 LT2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited, guaranteed by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC (rated A1/A/A+ and 58 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government through ADIC) has mandated Barclays and RBS to lead a 150 million Swiss franc ($155.01 million) minimum 10-year non-call five year lower tier 2 deal.

Books are open at midswaps plus 150 basis points area with an indicative expected coupon of 1.875 percent, IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters, reported. Pricing is expected later Thursday. ($1 = 0.9677 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Jon Penner; Writing by Rachna Uppal)

