UAE's ADCB picks banks for 5-yr benchmark bond, pricing Mon - leads
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

UAE's ADCB picks banks for 5-yr benchmark bond, pricing Mon - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank aims to price a benchmark-sized five-year bond on Monday after releasing initial price guidance for the dollar-denominated trade, a document from lead arrangers said.

The transaction, for which books have already opened, is initially earmarked to price at between 150 and 155 basis points over midswaps, the document said.

ADCB, Abu Dhabi’s third-largest lender by market value, has chosen Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Barclays, ING and JP Morgan Chase to arrange the transaction. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
