FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank repays govt funds in full
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 2, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank repays govt funds in full

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has repaid the remaining 2.6 billion dirhams ($713.3 million) of a 6.6 billion dirhams loan facility it received from the government in the wake of the global financial crisis, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

ADCB, the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest lender by market value, had repaid 4 billion dirhams of the loan in March 2013.

The United Arab Emirates ministry of finance injected 70 billion dirhams ($19 billion) into the banks to shore up balance sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 triggered a crisis in the global financial system.

Banks were expected to prioritise repaying this support, converted into capital-boosting bonds in late 2009, this year as the value of the capital instruments was diminishing and banks could raise cheaper finance in the market.

ADCB raised $300 million from the sale of subordinated bonds in May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.