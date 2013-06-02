Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank repays govt funds in full

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has repaid the remaining 2.6 billion dirhams ($713.3 million) of a 6.6 billion dirhams loan facility it received from the government in the wake of the global financial crisis, the bank said in a statement on Sunday.

ADCB, the United Arab Emirates’ third-largest lender by market value, had repaid 4 billion dirhams of the loan in March 2013.

The United Arab Emirates ministry of finance injected 70 billion dirhams ($19 billion) into the banks to shore up balance sheets after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008 triggered a crisis in the global financial system.

Banks were expected to prioritise repaying this support, converted into capital-boosting bonds in late 2009, this year as the value of the capital instruments was diminishing and banks could raise cheaper finance in the market.

ADCB raised $300 million from the sale of subordinated bonds in May.