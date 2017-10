ABU DHABI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , the United Arab Emirates’ third biggest bank by market value, has appointed Gerry Grimstone as adviser to the bank’s board, the lender said on Wednesday.

Grimstone, a former investment banker at Schroders replaces Lord Mervyn Davies of Abersoch whose term expired recently, ADCB said in a statement.

Currently, Grimstone is chairman of Standard Life, one of Britain’s largest savings and investments businesses.