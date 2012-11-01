UPDATE 1-UAE lender ADCB's Q3 profit dips 3 pct, misses forecast

* Q3 net profit 595 mln dhs vs 613 mln dhs yr-ago - statement

* Non-interest income down 17 pct Q312 vs Q311

* 9-mnth net profit 2.13 bln dhs vs 2.53 bln dhs yr-ago (Adds detail, background)

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank , a majority state-owned bank, posted a 3-percent decline in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing analysts’ expectations, as non-interest income fell and bad loan allowances rose slightly.

The United Arab Emirates’ third largest lender by market capitalisation posted a net profit of 595 million dirhams ($162 million) in the three months to September 30, down from 613 million dirhams in the prior-year period, a bourse filing said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average third-quarter profit of 746.8 million dirhams.

Net profit for nine months to Sept 30 stood at 2.13 billion dirhams, down 16 percent from the 2.53 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2011.

Impairment allowances for the third quarter totalled 529 million dirhams, the statement said, up 3 percent from the same period in 2011.

However, provisioning during the first nine months of 2012 was 29 percent lower, totalling 1.31 billion dirhams versus 1.85 billion dirhams last year.

ADCB, nearly 60-percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, saw non-interest income in the third quarter drop 17 percent on the same period last year to 301 million dirhams. Over the first nine months of the year, it fell 7 percent year-on-year.

The bank attributed the decline to lower net trading income.

Net income and Islamic financing income was flat in the quarter versus last year at 1.33 billion dirhams. The area had been a driver of profit growth in the first half of 2012 - nine-month figures saw a 19-percent growth on the same period of 2011.

Compared to the end of 2011, deposits were flat at 109 billion dirhams. However, they declined 2 percent since the end of June, which the bank said was due to Euro commercial paper being classified separately from customer deposits.

Loans and advances, at 123.8 billion dirhams, were down 1 percent on the end of 2011 and flat during the third quarter.

ADCB’s lending growth will remain muted at 2-3 percent in 2012 as the bank looks at deleveraging its balance sheet owing to the lack of lending opportunities and a focus on better quality loans, SICO said in a research note published June 21.

Earlier this month, ADCB settled a $107.13 million claim against Zabeel Investments, nearly a month after the bank sued the investment vehicle of the crown prince of Dubai in a rare legal challenge against a Dubai state-linked entity to recover unpaid debt.

Shares in ADCB didn’t trade on Thursday but have risen 19.1 percent year-to-date, outperforming the main Abu Dhabi index which has gained 11.3 percent. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)