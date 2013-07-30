Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net up 25 pct; beats estimates

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported a 25 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The United Arab Emirates’ third-largest lender by market value, posted a net profit of 917 million dirhams ($249.7 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a statement. That compares with 733 million dirhams in the prior-year period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average second-quarter profit of 783.7 million dirhams for the second quarter.

Banks in the Gulf state are reporting strong improvement in the second-quarter thanks to an economic recovery and lower provisioning for exposure to state-linked entities. Dubai’s biggest bank Emirates NBD beat expectations with a 50 percent jump in profit last week.

ADCB said net profit for the first half of the year rose 17 percent to 1.82 billion dirhams on the back of a strong rise in interest and non-interest income. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Praveen Menon)