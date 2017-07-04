By Stanley Carvalho
| ABU DHABI, July 4
ABU DHABI, July 4 The Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds in
the world, is looking for direct investment opportunities in
private equity and alternative investments after returns slowed
in 2016, it said on Tuesday.
ADIA last year increased its exposure to direct private
equity transactions and broadened its focus in Asian private
equity markets particularly China and India, it said in its
annual review.
ADIA’s 20-year and 30-year annualised rates of return in
U.S. dollar terms were 6.1 percent and 6.9 percent respectively
in 2016. That compared with 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent
respectively in 2015.
"As in 2015, these figures were impacted by the exclusion of
strong returns in the mid-1980s and 1990s from the rolling
averages, although ADIA’s real rates of return remain consistent
with historical levels," Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al Nahyan,
managing director of ADIA, said in the review.
Headquartered in the oil-rich capital of the United Arab
Emirates, ADIA manages a global investment portfolio across more
than two dozen asset classes. It does not disclose its assets
but the U.S-based Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks
the industry estimates them at $792 billion.
Sovereign wealth funds around the world are trying to find
new avenues to boost returns in a period of relatively low
interest rates and slow economic growth. Singapore’s GIC Pte Ltd
warned last year of a decade of low growth.
In a drive to cut costs and gain more control, some state
funds are striking their own private equity deals rather than
relying on external fund managers.
ADIA also said its Alternative Investments department had
launched a new Emerging Opportunities programme to invest in
asset types that fall outside the remit of ADIA’s other
departments. That programme will become active this year and
help diversification, it added.
"Within our investment departments, we continued to expand
our universe of investable asset classes and geographies, and
deploy internal teams to proactively identify and originate
attractive opportunities," al Nahyan said.
"When viewed as a whole, ADIA ended 2016 on a positive note,
with performance underpinned by respectable gains in global
markets despite considerable headwinds from political events
throughout the year."
ADIA had 1,750 employees from 60-plus nationalities in 2016,
up from 1,700 in 2015. One area of focus was ADIA Global
Research, which appointed a Head of Economic Analysis and a Head
of Energy Analysis, among other hires, to boost specialisation.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Mark Potter)