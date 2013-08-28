FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES - Ex-LGIM executive joins Abu Dhabi sovereign fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, said on Wednesday it had appointed Suresh Sadasivan as head of its internal equities department for Asia excluding Japan.

Sadasivan will be responsible for developing strategy, managing risk and overseeing management of investment portfolios focused on that region for ADIA, a company statement said.

He joins ADIA from Legal & General Investment Management, where he was head of Asia-Pacific equities since 2011. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

