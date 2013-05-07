Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 net profit up 8 pct - statement

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a first quarter net profit of 389.6 million dirhams ($106.07 million), up 8.1 percent from the prior-year period, company statement said on Tuesday.

Group net profit for the quarter was 340.1 million dirhams, up 10.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s biggest sharia-compliant bank by market value said total credit provisions and impairments for 2012 stood at 156.8 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)