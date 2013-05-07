FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 net profit up 8 pct - statement
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 net profit up 8 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a first quarter net profit of 389.6 million dirhams ($106.07 million), up 8.1 percent from the prior-year period, company statement said on Tuesday.

Group net profit for the quarter was 340.1 million dirhams, up 10.7 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s biggest sharia-compliant bank by market value said total credit provisions and impairments for 2012 stood at 156.8 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.