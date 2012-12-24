FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi lender ADIB starts Sudan branch
December 24, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Abu Dhabi lender ADIB starts Sudan branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), the Islamic lender that raised $1 billion from a hybrid sukuk sale last month, launched a branch in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, as part of its regional expansion plan.

ADIB, Abu Dhabi’s biggest sharia-compliant bank by market value, is also the fist lender from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to receive a banking license in Sudan, it said in a statement on Monday.

The bank, which hopes to take advantage of growing trade ties between the Middle East and Africa, will offer wealth management and corporate banking services in Sudan.

ADIB is also a stakeholder in Bank of Khartoum, Sudan’s oldest bank, along with other Gulf lenders such as Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The Abu Dhabi bank raised $1 billion from a sharia-compliant hybrid Islamic bond, or sukuk, to boost its core capital in November. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

