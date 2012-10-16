UPDATE 1-UAE ADIB posts slight Q3 profit rise, warns again on year outlook

* Q3 net profit 328.5 mln dhs vs 319.1 mln dhs yr-ago - statement

ABU DHABI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank beat analyst expectations on Tuesday with a 3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, but again warned earnings in the latter part of the year would be hit by global economic uncertainty and slow loan growth.

The bank, the largest sharia-compliant lender by market value in Abu Dhabi, said it made a profit of 328.5 million dirhams ($89.4 million) compared to 319.1 million dirhams in the same period last year, according to a statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 304 million dirhams.

However, ADIB repeated concerns raised in its second-quarter earnings that growth for the rest of the year would be impacted by the negative global economic environment, adding slow loan growth was also hampering its profitability.

“Of equal concern is the continued compression of credit spreads triggered by higher competition among banks who are trying to grow their loans and advances while the market aggregate shows a low growth rate for the market as a whole,” said Tirad Al Mahmoud, chief executive of ADIB.

Total loans and advances at ADIB grew 1.2 percent during the third quarter to 50.9 billion dirhams from 50.3 billion dirhams at the end of June.

Lending growth in the UAE was flat at the end of August, compared to the end of the second quarter, according to the latest central bank figures. It has grown 1.8 percent in total since the beginning of the year.

Impairments in the third quarter jumped 34 percent, to 202.1 million dirhams, compared to the same period a year ago, of which around a quarter was related to further writedowns at a real estate subsidiary.

Total impairments for the year-to-September stood at 958.5 million dirhams, up from the 938.9 million dirhams recorded at the same point last year.

Net revenue rose 12.1 percent to 924.1 million dirhams, from 824.6 million dirhams in the same quarter last year.

ADIB sold its entire 32.37 per cent stake in Bosnia Bank International Real Estate in the quarter as part of its strategy of exiting non-core businesses, the statement added.

Shares in ADIB ended Tuesday up 0.6 percent - prior to the publication of the results. The stock has risen 3.5 percent year-to-date, compared to a 10.2 percent rise on the main Abu Dhabi exchange. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)