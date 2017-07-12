ABU DHABI/DUBAI, July 12 Abu Dhabi's national
oil company is weighing proposals from Goldman Sachs,
First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JPMorgan
for lead roles in the listing of its retail unit as the
emirate joins other Gulf states in privatising assets, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Rothschild is separately in a strong position for an
advisory role in a deal that could raise $1.5 to $2 billion,
sources told Reuters.
The listing of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's (ADNOC)
Distribution, which manages 300 petrol stations as well as
convenience stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is
planned before the end of the year, one of the sources told
Reuters.
The pitching process for the deal is under way after
unlisted ADNOC announced this week that it is looking to float
some of its services businesses and enter tie-ups with global
investors to help it create new revenue streams and secure more
market access.
Ten banks have been invited to pitch for a role in the IPO,
one of the sources said.
ADNOC declined to confirm details of the pitching process,
but a spokesman told Reuters "central to ADNOC's new approach is
the more active management of its portfolio of assets and
businesses."
The banks either declined to comment or did not immediately
respond to Reuters requests for comments.
