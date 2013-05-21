FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Arabia raises $350 mln loan to fund aircraft buys
May 21, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

Air Arabia raises $350 mln loan to fund aircraft buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Budget airline Air Arabia , the only publicly-listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, signed a $350 million loan to finance its purchase of 10 new Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Sharjah-based airline said Qatar National Bank and Abu Dhabi-based Commercial Bank International arranged the loan, without providing terms of the loan facility.

Air Arabia, which posted a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, said the purchase of 10 new Airbus planes are part of a larger order for 44 A320 flights it placed with the planemaker in 2007. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by David French)

