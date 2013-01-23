Emirates airline picks banks for fixed income roadshows

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Emirates, one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines, has picked six banks to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a possible bond issue, a document from arranging banks said on Wednesday.

The airline chose Citi, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered to arrange the roadshows, which will commence on Jan. 28, the document said.

A bond could follow the meetings, which will take place in Asia, London and the United States, subject to market conditions, it added.