Dubai airline Emirates' 2012 net profit surges 52 pct
May 9, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai airline Emirates' 2012 net profit surges 52 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Emirates, Dubai’s flagship carrier, reported an 52 percent rise in 2012 net profit on Thursday as the fast-growing airline increased its fleet size and added more passengers.

Emirates, ranked fourth globally in terms of international passengers according to IATA, had a profit of 2.3 billion dirhams ($622 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, up 52 percent from 2011. The airline had made of profit of 1.5 billion dirhams in 2011.

The airline reported its largest increase in capacity in its history last year, receiving 34 new aircraft, it said in the statement.

The world’s largest customer of the Airbus A380 superjumbo said profits for the wider Emirates Group was 3.1 billion dirhams, including airline services arm, Dnata. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

