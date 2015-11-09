FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Emirates signs $16 bln engine deal with GE for 777x fleet
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-AIRSHOW-Emirates signs $16 bln engine deal with GE for 777x fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, second contract)

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emirates airlines on Monday said it signed a $16 billion service contract with GE’s aviation unit for engines powering the airline’s 777x fleet.

The contract will include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of the GE9X engines that will power the airline’s fleet of 150 Boeing 777X aircraft over a period of 12 years, it said in a statement.

Emirates last year placed a record $76 billion order for 150 Boeing 777X twin-engine aircraft, powered by GE’s new GE9X engine - the only engine available for the 777x wide-body aircraft - valued at $16 billion at list price for 300 units.

Emirates said it also signed a second services contract with GE Aviation for its existing 777 fleet for further 12 years, valued at $36 million (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
