MOVES-Etihad Airways hires Air France-KLM veteran to handle equity partners

ABU DHABI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has hired an Air France-KLM veteran as its chief operating officer for equity partners, as it expands its global reach with acquisitions of stakes in other airlines.

Bruno Matheu joins Etihad after two decades at Air France-KLM, where he last served as chief officer for long-haul passenger activity, an Etihad statement said late on Tuesday.

Matheu will assume his new role in December, reporting directly to Etihad’s CEO James Hogan.

Over the last few years state-owned Etihad has acquired minority shareholdings in airberlin, Air Seychelles, Virgin Australia, Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Jet Airways and Darwin Airline, and it is completing a deal to buy a stake in Alitalia. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)