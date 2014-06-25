Dubai's Emirates airline suspends flights to Peshawar

ABU DHABI, June 25 (Reuters) - Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has suspended flights to and from Peshawar effective from Wednesday because of the security situation in the Pakistani city, the carrier said.

Flights are suspended until further notice and passengers will be rebooked on alternative Emirates flights, it said.

On Tuesday night, gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines plane as it was landing in Peshawar, killing a woman on board and injuring three crew members in the third incident at a Pakistani airport this month. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, editing by Andrew Torchia)