Emirates airline 2014 net profit jumps 40 pct on lower oil price

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Emirates, Dubai’s flagship airline, reported a 40 percent jump in annual net profit on Thursday, aided by savings from lower oil prices.

The airline, one of the world’s largest carriers of international passengers, posted a profit of 4.6 billion dirhams ($1.25 billion) for the financial year to March 31, chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told a news conference.

Sheikh Ahmed said lower oil prices had saved the airline around 2 billion dirhams during the financial year.

The world’s biggest customer of the Airbus A380 superjumbo said profit for the wider Emirates Group, which includes airline services arm Dnata, rose 34 percent to 5.5 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)