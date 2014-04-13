FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai airport to cut 26 pct flights during runway work
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai airport to cut 26 pct flights during runway work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Airlines flying into Dubai are preparing for diversions and schedule changes as the emirate’s main airport, a hub for tourism and trade in the region, plans to reduce the number of flights it handles during construction work on its runways.

Dubai International, which handled 66.4 million passengers in 2013, making it the world’s second busiest airport for international passenger traffic after London’s Heathrow, will cut flights by 26 percent for an 80-day period, Dubai’s airports authority said on Sunday.

The cut-back will occur between May 1 and July 20 as first one runway and then the other is closed for resurfacing and other construction work, Dubai Airports said.

During that period eight airlines which now fly into Dubai International will divert to the emirate’s new Al Maktoum International Airport, which opened to passenger traffic last October. Flights handled by Al Maktoum will increase to over 600 a week from more than 80 currently.

Some flights into Dubai International are expected to be cancelled rather than diverted to Al Maktoum, however; this could temporarily slow growth of Dubai’s economy, which depends heavily on international tourism and travel.

Tim Clark, president of Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates, said in February that his company planned to ground about 10 percent of its fleet from May because of the runway work, which would affect the carrier’s revenue.

Emirates and local budget airline flydubai will contribute 53 percent of the total traffic reduction required at Dubai International, Dubai Airports said. In May 2013, Dubai International handled a total of 31,121 aircraft movements. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.