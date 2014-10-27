Dubai Airport passenger traffic up 9.9 pct y/y in September

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai’s main airport grew 9.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.94 million people in September, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday.

In the first nine months of this year, passenger traffic at Dubai International increased 6.2 percent to 52.42 million people, spurred by an increase in the use of wide-bodied aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 777, particularly by Dubai airline Emirates, the operator said.

Freight volume rose 2.8 percent in September to 202,415 tonnes. Volume in the first nine months totalled 1.76 million tonnes, down 1.7 percent because of the shift of dedicated freighter flights to Al Maktoum International, Dubai’s other commercial airport. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)