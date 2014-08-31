FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai airport passenger traffic slips 2.9 pct in July on runway work
August 31, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai airport passenger traffic slips 2.9 pct in July on runway work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai’s main airport dropped 2.9 percent from a year earlier to 5.16 million people in July, as construction work temporarily reduced its capacity, operator Dubai Airports said on Sunday.

Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, cut back flights by about 26 percent for a period of 80 days from May 1 as both its runways were in turn refurbished and upgraded. Normal service resumed on July 21.

Passenger numbers rose 4.9 percent to 39.83 million people in the first seven months of the year.

Cargo volume in July dropped 10.7 percent to 184,720 tonnes, while in the first seven months, volume totalled 1.37 million tonnes, down 3.1 percent. All dedicated freighter services moved permanently to Al Maktoum International, Dubai’s other major airport, by May 1. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

