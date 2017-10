ABU DHABI, June 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Airports Co. signed a $2.9 billion contract to expand its international airport on Wednesday with an Arabtec Holding consortium that includes Greek and Turkish firms.

The consortium includes Turkey’s TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC). TAV Insaat is a unit of Turkish builder Akfen Holding. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)