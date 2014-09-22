FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Aug airport passenger traffic jumps 10.8 pct to record high
September 22, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Aug airport passenger traffic jumps 10.8 pct to record high

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai’s main airport jumped an annual 10.8 percent to a record 6.6 million people in August as the hub returned to its full capacity after a runway upgrade, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday.

Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, cut back flights by about 26 percent for a period of 80 days from May 1 as both its runways were in turn refurbished and upgraded. Normal service resumed on July 21.

Passenger numbers rose 5.7 percent to 46.48 million people in the first eight months of the year.

Cargo volume in August rose 4.3 percent to 192,902 tonnes, while in the first eight months, volume totalled 1.56 million tonnes, down 2.2 percent. All dedicated freighter services moved permanently to Al Maktoum International, Dubai’s other major airport, by May 1. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by William Maclean)

