FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai airport traffic grows 8.1 pct in November
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 11, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai airport traffic grows 8.1 pct in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest by international traffic, experienced an 8.1 percent increase in passenger numbers in November, its operator said on Monday.

Traffic rose to 6.01 million passengers from 5.57 million a year earlier, taking the total so far in 2015 to 70.96 million, up 10.9 percent.

The largest increase in passengers came from the Indian subcontinent from where new flights were launched, while the most significant growth was driven by Eastern Europe and North America, the latter where Emirates added new destinations.

Air freight volumes rose 3.8 percent in the month to 218,323 tonnes. Some cargo operations have moved to Al Maktoum International -- Dubai World Central (DWC).

Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths said the airport had an average monthly traffic of nearly 6.5 million passengers.

“We are sure the seasonal peaks that we experienced in December will help round off the year with an impressive annual figure,” he said.

Dubai International overtook London’s Heathrow to become the world’s busiest airport in 2014. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.