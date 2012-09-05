FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai July passenger traffic climbs 6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 7:20 AM / in 5 years

Dubai July passenger traffic climbs 6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport climbed 6.0 percent from a year earlier in July, with monthly traffic surpassing 5 million passengers for the first time, Dubai Airports said on Wednesday.

The airport, one of the world’s busiest, handled 5.01 million passengers in July, up from 4.72 million in July 2011.

Annual growth slowed from June’s 16.0 percent, however, because of the impact on traffic of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began in July this year and affected Gulf and Middle East routes.

Freight passing through Dubai International climbed 6.2 percent from a year earlier in July to 204,510 tonnes.

“July’s traffic volumes mean that an average of 112 passengers passed through our airport every minute of every day,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said in a statement.

“By 2018, when we expect to complete the expansion of Dubai International, that will soar to just under 170 passengers per minute.”

Dubai is investing $7.8 billion on the expansion of the airport. Concourse 3, the world’s first purpose-built A380 facility, is expected to open once it completes operational readiness tests likely to occur in the first quarter of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.