DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai International airport rose 15.1 percent from a year earlier to a record 6.40 million people in January, airport authorities said on Wednesday.

The traffic was boosted by a seasonal rush of holiday makers into Dubai, as the emirate held the annual Dubai Shopping Festival.

Cargo volumes in January totalled 197,021 tonnes, an increase of 4.5 percent.