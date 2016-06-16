FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Abu Dhabi levies airport, hotel taxes to boost revenues
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 16, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi levies airport, hotel taxes to boost revenues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI, June 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi is introducing taxes on airline passengers and hotel guests as it seeks to compensate for a hit to government revenues from low oil prices.

Airline passengers departing from or transiting through Abu Dhabi International Airport will be charged an airport tax of 35 dirhams ($9.53) from June 30, said the Abu Dhabi government's official gazette, seen on Thursday.

"Airlines will be responsible for collecting the fee and shall transfer the proceeds to Abu Dhabi Airports Company," it said.

Some 1.96 million passengers travelled through Abu Dhabi International Airport in April. Neighbouring Dubai and Sharjah, also part of the United Arab Emirates, have announced similar airport taxes effective from June 30, as they try to compensate for the impact of an economic slowdown in the region.

Abu Dhabi has also imposed a 4 percent municipality tax on hotel bills, as well as a 15 dirham charge per night per room, from the beginning of this month, the gazette said.

Emirates in the UAE have traditionally avoided imposing taxes, presenting their lack of taxation as a competitive advantage for business.

But Abu Dhabi's fiscal balance, which was in a surplus of 6.9 billion dirhams in 2014, fell into a deficit of 32.4 billion dirhams in 2015, according to a recent bond prospectus from state-owned Abu Dhabi National Energy Co.

Abu Dhabi's preliminary budget estimates for 2016 show a deficit of 36.9 billion dirhams, assuming an average oil price of $40 a barrel, the prospectus said. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; editing by Andrew Torchia and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.