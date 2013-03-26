FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai airport passenger numbers up 11.4 pct in February
March 26, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Dubai airport passenger numbers up 11.4 pct in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Dubai’s main airport surpassed 5 million people in February, rising 11.4 percent from a year earlier, airport authorities said on Tuesday.

The airport, one of the world’s busiest, handled 5.1 million passengers in February. Year-to-date traffic was up 13.0 percent to 10.6 million passengers.

“We continue to stay ahead of the curve in terms of our traffic forecast of 65.4 million passengers in 2013,” Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths said in the statement.

An increase in travellers from eastern Europe, Asia, Russia and the Gulf in February offset a 1.6 percent year-on-year drop in travellers from elsewhere in the Middle East because of turmoil in countries such as Syria.

Cargo volumes in February totalled 182,580 tonnes, an increase of 15.9 percent. Year-to-date cargo volumes were up 12.1 percent to 370,099 tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
