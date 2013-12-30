FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai airport Nov passenger traffic up 9.5 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 30, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai airport Nov passenger traffic up 9.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier in November to 5.3 million people, airport authorities said on Monday.

Western Europe recorded the largest increase in total passenger numbers in November, followed by the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Australasia and Africa, Dubai Airports said in a statement.

Year-to-date passengers totalled 60.4 million people, an increase of 15.3 percent.

Cargo volumes rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier to 223,195 tonnes in November, and by 6.7 percent to 2.2 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.