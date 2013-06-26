FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai May airport passenger traffic up 19 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Dubai May airport passenger traffic up 19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai International Airport climbed 18.9 percent from a year earlier in May, airport authorities said on Wednesday.

Traffic totalled 5.22 million people during the month compared to 4.39 million in May 2012, Dubai Airports said in a statement. Year-to-date traffic was up 16.8 percent to 27.12 million passengers in the first five months of 2013.

Western Europe topped the list of regions with the largest increase in total passenger numbers during May. Australia was the fastest growing destination with a 50 percent rise in traffic, after a tie-up between Emirates airline and Australia’s Qantas earlier this year.

Freight volume rose 11.9 percent from a year earlier in May to 209,985 tonnes; during the first five months, it climbed 11.6 percent to 994,817 tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.